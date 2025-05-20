Skip to main content
Local News

1 in custody, 1 dead after fire at East Side home, SAFD says

Fire occurred just before 5:15 a.m. Tuesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in custody after a fire at an East Side home early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Units were called to the home in the 1200 block of Rigsby Avenue just before 5:15 a.m.

It is unclear what started the fire, but an SAFD spokesperson confirmed the fatality in an email to KSAT.

Officials at the scene told KSAT’s crew that one person was in police custody.

The victim is a woman in her 70s, officials said.

The spokesperson said the fire was under control, but the scene was still active.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew at the scene and will update this as we learn more.

