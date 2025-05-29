Crime Stoppers seeks tips in North Side arson, including person who appeared to flee while on fire

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips that could help identify and locate two people accused of arson, including someone who appeared to flee from the scene while on fire.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips that could help identify and locate two people accused of arson, including someone who appeared to flee from the scene while on fire.

The arson happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 29. According to the Crime Stoppers website, video footage showed two people walking up to a work vehicle in the 500 block of Future Drive.

Recommended Videos

The work vehicle belonged to a 43-year-old man, according to Crime Stoppers.

A person with a white shirt and suspenders set the vehicle on fire, causing major damage to the property, authorities said, with video showing the two people then fleeing on foot.

One of the unidentified people could have significant burns to their upper body, Crime Stoppers said, “since it appears that he was on fire as he runs away.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Read also: