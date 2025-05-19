Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Fire engulfs Northeast Side home after man sees person experiencing homelessness flee scene, SAFD says

Firefighters say the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, Arson, Northeast Side
The department’s Arson Unit is further investigating. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man told the San Antonio Fire Department that he saw a person experiencing homelessness run from his home after it caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to the home around 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Springfield Road near the Interstate 410 access road.

Recommended Videos

The department said the homeowner went to check on his property and saw a person experiencing homelessness run out of the home.

Shortly after, an SAFD official said the man saw fire in the house and called 911.

Officials extinguished the flames quickly. However, SAFD described the house as a total loss.

The department’s Arson Unit is further investigating. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Eddie Latigo headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS