Fire engulfs Northeast Side home after man sees person experiencing homelessness flee scene, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man told the San Antonio Fire Department that he saw a person experiencing homelessness run from his home after it caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to the home around 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Springfield Road near the Interstate 410 access road.

The department said the homeowner went to check on his property and saw a person experiencing homelessness run out of the home.

Shortly after, an SAFD official said the man saw fire in the house and called 911.

Officials extinguished the flames quickly. However, SAFD described the house as a total loss.

The department’s Arson Unit is further investigating. The cause of the fire remains unknown.