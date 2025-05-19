2 displaced after West Side fire burns several homes, SAFD says

The San Antonio Fire Department is on the West Fire for a house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents were displaced after a fire burned through several homes on Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of El Paso Street on the West Side around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, three houses and a car were on fire.

The fire spread to a neighboring house, where two homeowners were inside at the time. Fire crews said both made it out safely, but their house is a total loss.

SAFD said the Red Cross would assist the homeowners with finding shelter.

The initial house that caught on fire, also reported as a total loss, was vacant, according to SAFD.

While it is unclear at this time what started the fire, SAFD said there have been reports of people experiencing homelessness in the building before.

A third house also caught on fire; however, crews were able to control the blaze. The house had minor damage. The homeowners were not home during the fire, SAFD said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.