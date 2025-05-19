Skip to main content
2 displaced after West Side fire burns several homes, SAFD says

Two houses were a total loss in the Monday morning fire, according to SAFD

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, West Side, San Antonio
The San Antonio Fire Department is on the West Fire for a house fire (Alex Gamez, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents were displaced after a fire burned through several homes on Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of El Paso Street on the West Side around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, three houses and a car were on fire.

The fire spread to a neighboring house, where two homeowners were inside at the time. Fire crews said both made it out safely, but their house is a total loss.

SAFD said the Red Cross would assist the homeowners with finding shelter.

The initial house that caught on fire, also reported as a total loss, was vacant, according to SAFD.

While it is unclear at this time what started the fire, SAFD said there have been reports of people experiencing homelessness in the building before.

A third house also caught on fire; however, crews were able to control the blaze. The house had minor damage. The homeowners were not home during the fire, SAFD said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

