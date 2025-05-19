Neighbors believe trespassers started fire that destroyed, damaged West Side homes

A pile of burnt rubble is all that's left of the home where San Antonio firefighters believe a fire started. The yellow home to the right of it also sustained major damage.

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors who live along a West Side street where a fire destroyed two homes and damaged a third early Monday morning are blaming some people who don’t officially live there for causing it.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. inside a home in the 2200 block of El Paso Street, which is located just north of Guadalupe Street, that was supposed to be vacant.

The flames then quickly spread to the two neighboring houses on each side, where families live.

Olivia Mendoza, whose home sustained serious damage, said she made it out safely and just in time.

“I was sleeping, and my husband woke up, telling me there was a fire next door,” Mendoza said. “So I got up and called the fire department.”

Some photos are all that one family was able to save when a fire that burned through a vacant house also destroyed their home. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Two people living in a home on the other side of the house where the fire started also made it out safely. However, their home was destroyed.

The house where the fire started also burned to the ground.

San Antonio fire investigators are still trying to determine how it started.

Mendoza and other neighbors said they regularly see trespassers at the home where the fire originated.

“It’s just endless homeless all the time,” Mendoza said. “They just kept coming in and out. They would break in.”

Although firefighters referred to that house as vacant, neighbors said someone purchased the property just a few weeks ago.

Residents said the new owner recently secured the property with a heavy metal chain and lock on a wrought iron fence, hoping to keep trespassers out.

However, it appeared someone had cut the lock and gained entry.

Due to the fire, the two families affected are now trying to figure out their next move.

Mendoza, whose ceiling and windows were damaged, said she plans to slowly make repairs.

“Little by little, you know?” Mendoza said. “Construction is very expensive.”

