WATCH at 7 p.m.: NIOSA 2026 to kick off in La Villita

SAN ANTONIO – A Night in Old San Antonio, also known as NIOSA, kicks off on Tuesday.

NIOSA runs through Friday, April 24, at La Villita downtown.

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KSAT will livestream the first night in this article at 7 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Presale tickets for NIOSA cost $20 and tickets at the gate cost $25. NIOSA is produced by and benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio.

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16 and ends on Sunday, April 26 — bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

>> Fiesta events for April 21: NIOSA, Fiesta Cornyation

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

Are you heading to the Fiesta fun? Share photos on KSAT Connect!

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