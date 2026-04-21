Man dies by suicide at Bexar County Adult Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An inmate died by suicide at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the inmate — a male in his 20s — was found unresponsive in his cell by a BCSO supervisor conducting security checks at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

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Officials said on-site medical personnel were dispatched to his cell and attempted to save his life.

However, San Antonio fire crews and additional personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

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The spokesperson described the death as a “suicide.” The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final ruling on the man’s cause and manner of death.

BCSO said all relevant policies and procedures were followed in its response to the death.

Once the inmate’s next-of-kin has been notified, deputies said they will release more information.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Tuesday’s death is the third this year involving a Bexar County jail inmate.

In January, Juan Plata Peña Jr., 49, died of complications stemming from a medical condition.

Peña, who was not at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center when he died, was a patient at a San Antonio-area hospital from Dec. 4, 2025, until his death on Jan. 3.

In February, Tammy Hovland, 59, died three weeks after she was attacked by her cellmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Hovland sustained head injuries as a result of the assault.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.