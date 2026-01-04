Bexar County inmate dies following medical complications, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old inmate died Saturday afternoon after spending nearly a month in the hospital, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Juan Plata Peña, Jr. died around 3 p.m. at a local hospital, BCSO said, following complications from a medical condition.

Peña was arrested on April 22 for online solicitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said, but was in the hospital since Dec. 4.

He was transferred to the Burnet County Jail on Nov. 4, BCSO said, but was transported to a hospital twice after becoming ill.

Following his second hospital visit on Dec. 4, the release said that the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office brought Peña to a San Antonio-area hospital for specialized medical treatment.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

The medical complication, nor any additional information was made available.

This appears to be the first Bexar County inmate death of 2026, per a KSAT Investigates analysis.

