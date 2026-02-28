Female inmate at Bexar County jail dies after cellmate assault, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A female inmate at the Bexar County jail who was hospitalized after an assault by her cellmate earlier in February has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Feb. 7, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a 38-year-old woman attacked her 59-year-old cellmate.

Both inmates were jailed on low-level misdemeanors and were classified as mentally stable inmates, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the two had an altercation and that one appeared to be experiencing a mental‑health episode before attacking the other inmate.

Salazar said a jailer was conducting their rounds when they were called over by the alleged suspect after the attack.

“The deputy then looked into the cell and saw that the victim was lying there in a pool of blood,” Salazar said. “The deputy pulled the suspect out, and they began life-saving measures on the victim.”

The 59-year-old sustained head injuries in the assault and was hospitalized. She showed signs of improvement but died Saturday morning, Salazar said.

At the time of the assault, Salazar said the suspect, who was being held for failure to identify, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injuries.

Salazar said he expects the charges to be upgraded, but the Texas Rangers, who are handling the investigation, will determine her charges.

