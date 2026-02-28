Woman arrested after driving into crash scene, running over male body in west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested after allegedly driving into a cordoned-off crash scene and running over a man who earlier had been fatally struck by two vehicles in west Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2000 block of State Highway 211 and near Lambda Drive.

The 61-year-old man was walking across a dark roadway when it appears two drivers did not see him, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said the first driver appeared to clip the pedestrian with the vehicle’s side mirror, knocking him to the ground. The second driver did not have time to react and allegedly ran over him as he lay on the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene. Salazar said the sheriff’s office does not suspect any wrongdoing on their part.

While deputies were investigating and had the scene secured, a third driver later drove around barricades into the crime scene and ran over the man, Salazar said.

The driver, identified as a woman, nearly struck two investigators who were working the case, Salazar said.

Salazar said the woman was believed to be in possession of khat, a plant native to Africa and a stimulant.

“(It) ups their pain tolerance,” Salazar said.

Salazar said an intoxilyzer test will determine what the woman was under the influence of.

“I’ve been doing this job 33 years now and never heard of somebody barreling through a crime scene like that and running over a dead body that’s already on the roadway,” Salazar said.

The woman was taken into custody and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Salazar said the woman faces three charges, including driving while intoxicated, abuse of a corpse, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two between 1 and 4 grams.

The investigation is ongoing.

