1 in custody after man critically injured in West Side shooting, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after another man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Friday at the corner of West Commerce Street and North Zarzamora Street.

Recommended Videos

A witness told police the two men got into an argument while boarding a bus. The witness said the men exited the bus when one man turned and fired at least four shots at the other before running across the street.

Police said it’s unclear how many shots hit the victim. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody, and officers are investigating if the shooting was self-defense, police said.

Both men are in their 30s, police said. It’s unclear if the men knew each other.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and will look at nearby camera footage.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: