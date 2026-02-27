Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first
San Marcos beauty school director among 2 arrested in child sexual abuse images, bestiality investigation
Stephen Clare pleads guilty in vicious attack of ex-wife, daughters in 2023
Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files
TIMELINE: Rep. Tony Gonzales’ relationship with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
BCSO: Man arrested after narcotics found during federal warrant execution in northwest Bexar County
2 more suspects charged with capital murder after teen’s shooting death in New Braunfels, city says
Students protest East Central High School suspensions after anti-ICE walkout
LIVE UPDATES: President Donald Trump concludes speech in Corpus Christi visit

Local News

1 in custody after man critically injured in West Side shooting, police say

Officers are investigating if the shooting was self-defense

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after another man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Friday at the corner of West Commerce Street and North Zarzamora Street.

Recommended Videos

A witness told police the two men got into an argument while boarding a bus. The witness said the men exited the bus when one man turned and fired at least four shots at the other before running across the street.

Police said it’s unclear how many shots hit the victim. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody, and officers are investigating if the shooting was self-defense, police said.

Both men are in their 30s, police said. It’s unclear if the men knew each other.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and will look at nearby camera footage.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...