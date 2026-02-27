Skip to main content
Local News

San Marcos beauty school director among 2 arrested in child sexual abuse images, bestiality investigation

Angel Mikos and Scott Joseph Mikos each face multiple charges

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Left to right: Scott Joseph Mikos and Angel Mikos. (Guadalupe County jail) (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The director of a beauty school in San Marcos is among two suspects arrested in connection with an investigation involving child sexual abuse images and bestiality accusations.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said Angel Mikos and Scott Joseph Mikos were both charged with possession of child pornography and bestiality.

Online records show that Angel Mikos is the director of education at the Total Transformation Institute, a beauty school located in east San Marcos.

Both Angel and Scott Mikos were later booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center, jail records indicate.

“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our children and community from these serious crimes,“ the post stated, in part. ”We appreciate the partnership with Homeland Security Investigations in this ongoing effort.”

The sheriff’s office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case.

