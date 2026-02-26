Skip to main content
Local News

2 more suspects charged with capital murder after teen’s shooting death in New Braunfels, city says

Arrest warrants were issued for Jayden Lee Villa-McMarion and Rolando Daniel Perez on Wednesday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Left to right: Rolando Daniel Perez and Jayden Lee Villa-McMarion. (Guadalupe County Jail) (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels said two additional suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a teenager was shot to death.

Arrest warrants were issued on Wednesday for 23-year-old Jayden Lee Villa-McMarion of Converse and a 17-year-old boy, the city announced in a news release.

Jail records indicate that the 17-year-old suspect is Rolando Daniel Perez.

Investigators said they believe both Villa-McMarion and Perez “played an active role in the events that led to this homicide.”

Both Villa-McMarion and Perez were later booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

Exchange of gunfire

The shooting happened on the evening of Feb. 19 on Saengerhalle Road, which is located near Payton Drive on the East Side of New Braunfels.

Upon arrival, officers and fire officials found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the city said.

Two other suspects, identified as 18-year-old Jayce Cooper and another 16-year-old boy, have also been arrested and face capital murder charges, the release stated.

Cooper, who investigators believe was the shooter, is receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital. Authorities said he was shot in the chest by the victim and suffered critical injuries.

The second teen charged is in custody at the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, the city said.

City officials said the shooting investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

