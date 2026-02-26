Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and neighbors are all hoping to see the three-month-old murder of a woman solved as quickly as possible.

As it stands now, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jacqueline Sisco, 40, on the city’s East Side.

Sisco’s body was found on the morning of Nov. 7 along a sidewalk on Center Street, just across the road from IDEA Carver School. That’s also just down the street from the Carver Cultural Community Center complex.

Gloria Camarena, who owns a home nearby, remembers waking up to the commotion.

“(Police) just told me, they said, ‘Do you know this girl? I said, ‘No, I don’t,” she recalled. “They said, ‘There’s a scene right here, so don’t come out. Stand where you are.”

Camarena says she looked down from her steps outside her front door and could see Sisco’s body. She was lying on her back with her arm across her head.

“It really got me hard because it was during the holidays, you know, and I was thinking, ‘I wonder if she had any family or children,’” Camarena said. “No person, it doesn’t matter who it is, deserves something like this.”

Police determined the woman, later identified as Sisco, had been shot about a half block away.

A Crime Stoppers news release said Sisco had just stepped out of a car near the corner of Center Street and North Pine Street when someone inside that vehicle shot her in the back.

The release said Sisco managed to walk down the street before collapsing, where her body was found.

Camarena said she, somehow, managed to sleep through it all.

“I feel bad because if I could’ve heard her, at least, scream or something, I could’ve gotten up because I’m right here on this window,” she said, gesturing toward her bedroom.

KSAT 12 News sent messages through social media to Sisco’s family in her home state of Tennessee.

One relative shared an older photo of Sisco, smiling, while police released a newer picture, hoping to jog someone’s memory about the murder.

San Antonio police released this more recent photo of Jacqueline Sisco, hoping it might jog someone's memory about her murder. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Authorities ask anyone with information, either about the case or her killer, to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

