BCSO: Man arrested after narcotics found during federal warrant execution in northwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after authorities found narcotics while executing a federal warrant in northwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bexar County deputies assisting FBI agents and the Human Trafficking Task Force searched a residence in the 10200 block of Caspian Bend.

Jouhan Torres, 19, was allegedly found in possession of narcotics inside the home, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies seized 220 grams of psilocybin, 174 grams of THC vape cartridges, a shotgun and $23,735, BCSO said.

BCSO said Torres’ vehicle was also seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

The scene was secured, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

Torres was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

He faces two felony charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, Bexar County jail records show.

