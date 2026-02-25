Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Search warrant executed at Maverick County DA’s home, records show

At this time, it is unclear why law enforcement wanted access to Roberto Serna’s property

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Maverick County District Attorney Roberto Serna. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement executed a search warrant earlier this month at the home of Maverick County District Attorney Roberto Serna, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

According to the search warrant, which was signed by a judge on Feb. 10, investigators were looking for Serna’s electronic devices.

The warrant does not explain why law enforcement wanted access to Serna’s property, or what was seized.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Serna and his office Wednesday afternoon. Serna directed us to his attorney, Gerry Goldstein, who told KSAT on Wednesday he is in the process of filing motions and “will do my speaking in court, if there is one.”

Serna was re-elected to serve as 293rd Judicial District Attorney in 2024.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

