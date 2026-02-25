Search warrant executed at Maverick County DA’s home, records show

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement executed a search warrant earlier this month at the home of Maverick County District Attorney Roberto Serna, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

According to the search warrant, which was signed by a judge on Feb. 10, investigators were looking for Serna’s electronic devices.

The warrant does not explain why law enforcement wanted access to Serna’s property, or what was seized.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Serna and his office Wednesday afternoon. Serna directed us to his attorney, Gerry Goldstein, who told KSAT on Wednesday he is in the process of filing motions and “will do my speaking in court, if there is one.”

Serna was re-elected to serve as 293rd Judicial District Attorney in 2024.

