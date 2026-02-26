Skip to main content
2 detained after Southwest Side shooting; 4 firearms recovered, SAPD says

Shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Bluffside Drive

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Bluffside Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were detained after a shooting on the Southwest Side, the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Bluffside Drive near U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 410.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers saw the men running on foot and began chasing them.

During the chase, police said officers witnessed the men discard firearms. The men were detained shortly after. In all, the officers recovered four firearms.

Two victims at the scene told investigators they were talking with the detained men inside the home before they allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the victims.

According to the report, a physical altercation between all four men began. Shots were also fired inside the home, officers said.

Police said the men tried to unsuccessfully flee in one victim’s vehicle. The victims said more shots were fired before police said the detained men ran on foot.

Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

