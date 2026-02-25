Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least one neighbor says the northeast Bexar County intersection where a woman was injured in a crash that also caused her to lose her unborn child is a trouble zone.

That particular crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 near the corner of Binz Engleman Road and Woodlake Parkway.

Alexander Diaz Mendoza, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the crash, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest affidavit states Mendoza was speeding when he ran a red light and slammed into a car carrying a pregnant woman and a man.

The woman’s car then rolled onto its side and landed in a ditch.

“There was already a group of people there kicking at the windshield,” said a neighbor who asked not to reveal his identity.

He said he heard the impact from his bedroom, then ran to his backyard, where he saw the aftermath of the crash.

The neighbor said strangers had stopped to help, trying desperately to free the woman who was trapped in her car.

“(A passerby) was, like, ‘Are you all right, you all right?’ And the woman said, ‘I’m pregnant,” and she was screaming."

The affidavit states the woman suffered several serious injuries, including broken bones and ribs.

After being rushed to a hospital, she underwent an emergency cesarean section, but the baby did not survive, the affidavit said.

During a Tuesday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discussed Mendoza’s arrest and mentioned that he could face additional charges related to the death of the infant.

Salazar said he was awaiting the results of blood tests to determine if Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The affidavit mentioned that deputies noticed the smell of alcohol on Mendoza’s breath and also found an open bottle of beer inside his car at the crash scene.

“If you want to do any drinking or anything, you got to be still, the unidentified neighbor said. “You can’t just jump into a motor vehicle because it becomes a weapon.”

He said the intersection where the crash happened is notorious for trouble.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows there have been two other crashes there so far this year, and more than a dozen in 2025.

“They run this light all the time. They’re always speeding up and down Binz Engleman,” the neighbor said. “They got to slow down, and they got to be more mature and pay attention to life.”

He said he is worried that if things don’t change, there will be more injuries and possibly deaths.

The neighbor said the community is full of children who often play outdoors, not far from those streets.

