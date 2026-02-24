Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says

BCSO: Man could face an additional charge of intoxication manslaughter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after a crash in northeast Bexar County led to a woman being hospitalized, prompting a miscarriage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Binz Engleman Road and Woodlake Parkway.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Alexander Diaz Mendoza, 30.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Diaz Mendoza had disregarded a red light, causing him to strike another vehicle.

Salazar said the other vehicle was carrying a pregnant woman who went into labor and miscarried as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

BCSO obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Diaz Mendoza on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Salazar said.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an intoxication test, Salazar said.

The sheriff said if the test shows that Diaz Mendoza was intoxicated and investigators determine it contributed to the baby’s death, he could face an additional charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

