Local News

SAPD crash report identifies man accused of intoxication assault after multi-vehicle crash

Leonardo Daniel Ayala, 19, faces a $150,000 bond

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Booking photo for Leonardo Daniel Ayala (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department crash report obtained by KSAT identified a 19-year-old man accused of intoxication assault after crashing into several parked vehicles as well as sending several passengers and off-duty officers to the hospital.

Leonardo Daniel Ayala, 19, was named as a suspect in an SAPD crash report. Court records indicate Ayala’s two intoxication assault charges and a total bond of $150,000. The charges are both considered third-degree felonies.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Loop 1604 East where off-duty police officers worked with construction crews to direct traffic.

In a preliminary report, SAPD said Ayala was speeding just before losing control of his Toyota Camry and crashing into several parked vehicles.

The vehicles were parked with red and blue emergency lights activated to divert traffic, police said. Several passengers and off-duty officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A responding officer located Ayala in the driver’s seat. The officer described him as “dazed and confused” after the crash. A second man, a passenger, was walking around outside the vehicle, according to the crash report.

The male passenger later fled the scene. However, the officer remained due to the severity of the crash and broadcasted the man’s description over his radio.

The officer, noting slurred speech from Ayala while speaking to EMS officials, later placed him in handcuffs after he tried to walk away several times, the crash report stated.

Ayala was later taken to the hospital along with three other victims for injuries resulting from the crash.

Ayala, who police said was later found to be driving under the influence, also had two active municipal court warrants.

