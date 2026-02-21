Man suspected of DUI after rear-ending parked vehicles on Loop 1604, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was suspected of driving under the influence after he rear-ended parked vehicles, sending several passengers, including off-duty officers, to the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Loop 1604 East, where off-duty police officers were working with construction crews to direct traffic.

Police said the 19-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry at an unsafe speed. He allegedly failed to switch lanes and control his speed, causing him to crash into parked vehicles.

The vehicles were parked with red and blue emergency lights activated to divert traffic.

Several passengers and off-duty officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SAPD said the man was later found to be under the influence.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

