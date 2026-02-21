Driver killed after vehicle crashes, catches on fire near downtown, SAPD says

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 frontage road, near Powell Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle in a high-speed crash near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man, was operating his vehicle at a high rate of speed when they attempted to take the curved exit. The man lost control, SAPD said, causing the vehicle to crash and catch fire.

An SAPD captain at the scene said the driver crashed into a utility pole.

Several occupants were able to exit the vehicle and tried to rescue the man but were unsuccessful, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment.

Additional information was not immediately available.

