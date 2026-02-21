Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q truck hit by SAFD truck responding to call on West Side, SAPD says
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Why your CPS Energy bill may be higher this month — even if you used less power
2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says
Harlandale student apprehended off campus after report of handgun on campus, district says
Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away
Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue
GOP Senate candidates in heated primary battle to represent Texas as Trump declines endorsement

Local News

Driver killed after vehicle crashes, catches on fire near downtown, SAPD says

1 passenger was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 frontage road, near Powell Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle in a high-speed crash near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 frontage road, near Powell Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man, was operating his vehicle at a high rate of speed when they attempted to take the curved exit. The man lost control, SAPD said, causing the vehicle to crash and catch fire.

An SAPD captain at the scene said the driver crashed into a utility pole.

Several occupants were able to exit the vehicle and tried to rescue the man but were unsuccessful, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...