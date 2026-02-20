Driver fatally struck by train in Atascosa County, DPS says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A driver was fatally struck by a train in Atascosa County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 37 near mile marker 93.

DPS said a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on the interstate when, “for unknown reasons,” it left the roadway and entered the center median.

The truck “traveled over a steep embankment onto the railroad tracks below,” DPS said, before it became “airborne” and struck the rails.

Around 7:45 a.m., a northbound Union Pacific train struck the truck, which was still disabled on the tracks from the initial crash.

DPS said the truck driver, Eloy Marroquin, 63, of Edcouch, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people were in the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

