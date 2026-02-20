ME’s office identifies woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman hit by a car while crossing a Northwest Side Street this week.
Mary Acosta, 27, was identified as the victim Friday morning. A cause and manner of death were not immediately available.
The crash happened near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive, just past Hillcrest Drive, around 6:00 a.m.
Acosta, police said, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.
An SAPD sergeant said the driver fled from the scene and has not been found. Police did not have a definitive description of the vehicle, but said the driver could face “all sorts of charges.”
Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sergeant said a woman in a separate vehicle saw the crash and stopped. She assisted officers with their investigation, SAPD said.
