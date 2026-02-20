Skip to main content
ME’s office identifies woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side

San Antonio police said the driver fled the scene after the crash early Wednesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

San Antonio police investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman hit by a car while crossing a Northwest Side Street this week.

Mary Acosta, 27, was identified as the victim Friday morning. A cause and manner of death were not immediately available.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive, just past Hillcrest Drive, around 6:00 a.m.

Acosta, police said, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

An SAPD sergeant said the driver fled from the scene and has not been found. Police did not have a definitive description of the vehicle, but said the driver could face “all sorts of charges.”

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sergeant said a woman in a separate vehicle saw the crash and stopped. She assisted officers with their investigation, SAPD said.

