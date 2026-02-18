Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Northwest Side early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive, just past Hillcrest Drive, around 6:00 a.m.

The victim, police said, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

An SAPD sergeant said the driver fled from the scene and has not been found. Police did not have a definitive description of the vehicle, but said the driver could face “all sorts of charges.”

The woman, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. Her identification is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sergeant said a woman in a separate vehicle saw the crash and stopped. She was assisting officers with their investigation.

KSAT has reached out to police and the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

