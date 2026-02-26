Crime Stoppers seeks tips on woman shot, killed on East Side street

San Antonio police investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the morning of Nov. 7, 2025, in the 600 block of Center Street, not far from North Olive Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an East Side shooting that left a woman dead on a residential street, feet from a school and a performing arts theater.

Jacqueline Sisco, 40, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her back in front of a home near the 600 block of Center Street near North Olive Street around 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2025.

San Antonio police said they were looking for a black sedan that Sisco had apparently gotten out of when someone inside the vehicle shot her.

An SAPD Facebook post in December identified Sisco as the victim.

Crime Stoppers estimates the shooting took place around 12:20 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 7, according to a news release.

Details of why Sisco was shot are not immediately known, and the alleged suspect remains at large.

Her death was one of 105 homicides investigated by SAPD in 2025. KSAT compiled a map from police data showing all homicides and a breakdown of the data. To view that story, click here.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

