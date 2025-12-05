Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD asks public for help identifying person who shot, killed woman on East Side

Jacqueline Sisco was found dead on Nov. 7

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

A passerby found the woman’s body as they left their home near the corner of Center Street and North Olive Street around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to an SAPD preliminary report. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person involved in the shooting death of a woman on the East Side.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said Jacqueline Sisco was dropped off and shot in the back while exiting a black vehicle. She was found dead the following morning.

Police said they need help identifying any acquaintances of Sisco or the shooter in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-2457.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

