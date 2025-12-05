SAPD asks public for help identifying person who shot, killed woman on East Side

A passerby found the woman’s body as they left their home near the corner of Center Street and North Olive Street around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person involved in the shooting death of a woman on the East Side.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said Jacqueline Sisco was dropped off and shot in the back while exiting a black vehicle. She was found dead the following morning.

Police said they need help identifying any acquaintances of Sisco or the shooter in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-2457.

