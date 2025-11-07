Woman found shot on East Side near IDEA Carver campus, SAPD says Passerby found the woman’s body near the corner of Center Street and North Olive Street SAN ANTONIO – A woman was found shot on the East Side, feet from an IDEA Public Schools campus early Friday, according to San Antonio police.
A passerby found the woman’s body near the corner of Center Street and North Olive Street, according to SAPD.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman had been shot in the abdomen.
It is not immediately clear when the woman’s body was discovered; however, a KSAT crew arrived to find a large police presence near the IDEA Carver campus just before 6 a.m.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, police said.
Investigators are waiting to view security footage from the nearby IDEA campus.
KSAT reached out to SAPD and the IDEA campus for more information.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
SA International Airport not seeing significant TSA delays as government shutdown continues ▶ 0:42 SA International Airport not seeing significant TSA delays as government shutdown continues Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko ▶ 0:58 Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Where to save this November ▶ 0:55 Where to save this November WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution ▶ 0:24 WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting ▶ 0:58 SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting Previous photo Next photo