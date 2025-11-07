Woman found shot on East Side near IDEA Carver campus, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was found shot on the East Side, feet from an IDEA Public Schools campus early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

A passerby found the woman’s body near the corner of Center Street and North Olive Street, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman had been shot in the abdomen.

It is not immediately clear when the woman’s body was discovered; however, a KSAT crew arrived to find a large police presence near the IDEA Carver campus just before 6 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, police said.

Investigators are waiting to view security footage from the nearby IDEA campus.

KSAT reached out to SAPD and the IDEA campus for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as we learn more.

