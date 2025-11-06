Suspects charged in connection with SAISD student’s death indicted on lesser charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Two men charged in the shooting death of San Antonio Independent School District student Simon Cuevas were indicted on lesser charges, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Fernando Flores and Andrew Cantu, both 18 years old, were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with bodily injury, according to records. They were originally charged with capital murder.

The downgrade happened weeks after two other suspects in the case had their charges lowered from capital murder to assault causing bodily injury, based on evidence. They are underage siblings and remain in custody in juvenile detention.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for more information on why Flores and Cantu were indicted on lesser charges.

On April 16, Cuevas was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy. He died at the hospital.

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to Flores’ arrest affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his death.

Caesar Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder and considered a fifth suspect in connection with Cuevas’ death.

However, authorities said Tijerina died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August.

