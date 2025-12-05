2 arrested after leading deputies on Northeast Side chase, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested after leading Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said.

According to BCSO, deputies saw the driver of a blue rental car speeding up to 65 to 70 miles per hour on Thursday afternoon along the Interstate 35 frontage road near Rittman Road.

Recommended Videos

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned. Deputies took the vehicle’s two occupants, a male and female, into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said both people were arrested while having drugs, ID cards, more than a dozen credit cards and a mailbox key on them.

No injuries were reported. Deputies said the two people taken into custody have yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: