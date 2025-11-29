Suspected intoxicated driver arrested, faces 14 charges after 6 children injured in crash, BCSO says

Deputies responded to the crash Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Bexar County injured six children, including one who is in critical condition, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Winston, 31, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on 14 charges, including two counts of intoxication assault, six counts of injury to a child and six counts of aggravated assault, BCSO said.

Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Upon arrival, BCSO said deputies found a “heavily damaged” Ford Explorer with several children injured both inside and outside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said traffic investigators determined Winston was traveling eastbound at a high speed before leaving the roadway, striking a pole on its side, and stopping on the north side of the street.

Forensic data also showed Winston was going more than 20 mph over the 45 mph speed limit, BCSO said, and none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Six children, ages 2 to 12, were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical, the sheriff’s office said. Their conditions are as follows:

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition

Two 12-year-old girls are in serious but non-life-threatening condition

Three boys, who are 2-, 4- and 7-years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The 4-year-old boy was treated and released to the family, BCSO said.

While at the hospital, BCSO said investigators were notified that Winston showed signs of intoxication.

Medical staff confirmed to authorities that a blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit and tested positive for controlled substance.

Child Protective Services has been notified and is assisting with the case, BCSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

