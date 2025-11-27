Family calls for change after loved one fatally struck by suspected drunk driver in South Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Drinking and driving led to the death of 41-year-old Robert Flores Jr. and the arrest of 21-year-old Jason Salazar.

The San Antonio Police Department said Salazar fatally struck Flores just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 23 on South Flores Street on the South Side.

Flores was crossing the street from R&J Saloon when he was hit and dragged 150 feet, according to his family.

“It’s a phone call not any parent wants to get,” Flores’ father, Robert Flores, said.

The Flores family held a balloon release in his honor on Wednesday evening.

“Just being without him, it’s just been really tough,” Flores’ brother, Johneric Flores, said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Salazar was intoxicated when he was driving and fatally struck Flores. He was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

“Witnesses mentioned that he was just going way over the speed limit,” Robert Flores said.

Salazar made bond and was released from the Bexar County jail within 24 hours of being arrested.

“A lot of these people get off easily,” Robert Flores said. “It needs to start with our DA, you know, getting where he can punish and give them a little more harsher punishment.”

The family’s balloon release was held across from the saloon, where Flores spent his last moments. The family told KSAT the area of South Flores Street already has a serious issue with speeding, drinking, and driving, making the road more dangerous.

“There should be more enforcement, not just during Fiesta [or] special events,” Flores’ uncle, Ramiro Flores, said. “I think this should be a year-round thing with DWI enforcement or any kind of enforcement.”

The Flores family said they also want speed bumps, a stoplight, or flashing lights installed on South Flores Street near R&J Saloon.

They will have a plate sale starting at noon on Saturday at 1518 Huron until they sell out. Proceeds will be used to fund Flores’ funeral.

