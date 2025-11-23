Skip to main content
Local News

Pedestrian killed in South Side crash involving suspected intoxicated driver, SAPD says

Driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected intoxicated driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on the South Side was arrested, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of S. Flores St.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing South Flores Street when a white truck traveling at a high rate of speed collided with him.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to an SAPD preliminary report. DWI units evaluated the man and found him to be intoxicated, police said.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, the report states.

The investigation remains ongoing.

