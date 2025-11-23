Passenger killed, driver injured in motorcycle crash on US Highway 281 on North Side, police say

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near Encino Rio.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle crash on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 281 near Encino Rio.

Recommended Videos

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, witnesses reported the motorcycle had a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control and crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 for several hours, but they reopened later Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: