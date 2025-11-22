TxDOT: Crash closes all southbound lanes of US Highway 281 on North Side

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near Encino Rio.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side has closed all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It is unknown what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

