Local News

TxDOT: Crash closes all southbound lanes of US Highway 281 on North Side

It is unknown if there were any injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near Encino Rio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side has closed all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on the southbound lanes of U.S.s Highway 281 near Encino Rio.

It is unknown what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

