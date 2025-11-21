Skip to main content
Rain icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar
KSAT Plus | Watch Live News, Weather from KSAT 12 | San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
A few more showers, then a notable cold front next week

Local News

SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site

The family of Jolie Pesina found her car flipped in a ditch

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police spent roughly less than 30 minutes searching for a woman who crashed into a creek on the South Side a day before she was found dead, SAPD told KSAT.

Jolie Pesina, 21, was found dead in her vehicle on Tuesday evening in Leon Creek, underneath Southwest Loop 410 and not far from State Highway 16.

According to SAPD, Pesina was driving on Loop 410 at around 6 a.m. on Monday when she lost control of her car.

Pesina’s older sister, Gloria Ramos, told KSAT that the San Antonio Fire Department told her Pesina’s phone sent an alert to authorities that she was in a car crash. When authorities arrived on scene, Ramos said they told her they didn’t find anything.

Deputy Chief Michelle Ramos told KSAT on Thursday that Pesina’s phone pinged a mile from the actual scene, and that’s why they couldn’t locate her.

SAPD responded just before 6 a.m. and cleared the scene around 6:15 a.m.

Her family searched the area based on her last location and found Pesina’s car flipped into the ditch.

“Was she in pain?” Monique Esparza questioned. “Did it happen instantly? She was down there for so long that we didn’t even see.”

Pesina leaves behind her 2-year-old girl.

“It’s terrible,” Ramos said. “It just feels like they just didn’t do enough.”

Anyone who was driving just before 6 a.m. Monday on eastbound Loop 410 near State Highway 16 is urged to contact SAPD with information.

WATCH BELOW: Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos