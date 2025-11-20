Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Jolie Pesina, 21, is mourning her while searching for answers on how she died.

According to San Antonio police, Pesina was driving on Southwest Loop 410 on Monday, Nov. 17, when she lost control of her car and crashed into Leon Creek, underneath the highway.

However, first responders didn’t find her until Tuesday evening.

Pesina’s older sister, Gloria Ramos, told KSAT that the San Antonio Fire Department told her Pesina’s phone sent an alert to authorities that she was in a car crash. When authorities arrived on scene, Ramos said they told her they didn’t initially find anything.

“We did try to make a police report (Tuesday), but they couldn’t do anything since she’s an adult,” Ramos said. “They said we had to wait at least 24 to 48 hours. So we came looking on our own based off her last known location that we had, and it was showing that she was here basically in the ditch. So we came to look ourselves.”

When Ramos and the rest of their family went to the area of Loop 410 over Leon Creek, they noticed Pesina’s car flipped into the ditch. Family members immediately called for help.

“Was she in pain?” Monique Esparza questioned. “Did it happen instantly? She was down there for so long that we didn’t even see.”

This family has so many questions as they navigate life without Pesina. Pesina also leaves behind her 2-year-old little girl.

“It’s terrible,” Ramos said. “It just feels like they just didn’t do enough.”

Anyone who was driving just before 6 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 going east near State Highway 16 is urged to contact SAPD with information.

