Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says SAPD believes the individual may have been ejected from the vehicle A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 19, near Culebra Road on the Northwest Side. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened Wednesday morning near Culebrad Road and Les Harrison Drive. An approximate time for the incident is unknown.
SAPD is not certain what caused the crash, but said the driver may have been ejected from the vehicle. Police confirmed the death in an email to KSAT.
The driver’s name and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this story as we learn more.
