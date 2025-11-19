SAPD: 2 vehicles hit man on West Side, 1 flees; victim dead at scene

SAN ANTONO – A vehicle fled after hitting a pedestrian on the West Side early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Old Highway 90 and Suzette Avenue, not far from Pinn Road.

A man in his 20s had been walking on the side of the road and attempted to cross the street when a white SUV or truck hit him.

The man flew about 20-30 feet in the air following the crash, an SAPD officer at the scene said.

Authorities said a second vehicle hit the man; however, the driver stopped and called police.

Witnesses to the crash told SAPD they watched the vehicle slow down before fleeing the scene.

An officer at the scene said they believed the driver who fled was in an SUV, though a preliminary report for the crash said the vehicle was a truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His name and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAPD was expected to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses as their investigation continues.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

