Transguide: Westbound I-10 in far east Bexar County reopens after 18-wheeler crash prompts several-hour closure

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County have reopened following an 18-wheeler crash that prompted a several-hour closure, according to Transguide.

Transguide’s traffic map for Bexar County showed the closure affecting the westbound lanes between Farm to Market Road 1516 and past Loop 1604.

Traffic resumed on westbound Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County around 8:45 a.m. after an 18-wheeler rollover prompted a several-hour closure on Wednesday morning. (TxDOT)

The crash was reported to San Antonio police around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Details around what caused the crash are unknown; however, a Transguide official told KSAT the 18-wheeler spilled “some type of fuel” on the roadway.

An SAPD officer at the scene told KSAT that hazmat crews were helping to clear corrosive material, possibly battery acid, from the highway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to police.

The highway reopened around 8:45 a.m. after the several-hour closure.