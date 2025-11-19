Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities working to recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says

Authorities were dispatched to Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 16

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are working to recover a body after an apparent rollover on the South Side, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 16.

SAFD said the call was for “a vehicle that apparently rolled into a creek bed / ditch earlier that has been located now.”

The fire department later confirmed authorities were working to recover a body.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos