Authorities working to recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says
Authorities were dispatched to Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 16
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are working to recover a body after an apparent rollover on the South Side, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 16.
SAFD said the call was for “a vehicle that apparently rolled into a creek bed / ditch earlier that has been located now.”
The fire department later confirmed authorities were working to recover a body.
Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.