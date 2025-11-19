Authorities working to recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are working to recover a body after an apparent rollover on the South Side, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 16.

SAFD said the call was for “a vehicle that apparently rolled into a creek bed / ditch earlier that has been located now.”

The fire department later confirmed authorities were working to recover a body.

Additional information was not immediately available.

