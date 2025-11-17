ME’s office identifies man hit, killed by train while chasing after dog on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man hit and killed by a train on the Northeast Side while chasing his dog.

Howard Lee Lyons, 59, died from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident, according to the ME’s office.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, on the train tracks near the 8200 block of Interchange Parkway and Fratt Road.

Lyons and his dog were both hit by the train. The conductor called authorities and waited at the scene, a preliminary report from SAPD said.

Authorities pronounced the Lyons dead at the scene. Animal Care Services took custody of the injured dog, SAPD said.

