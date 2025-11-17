ME’s office identifies man hit, killed by train while chasing after dog on NE Side Crash happened Thursday, Nov. 13, in the 8200 block of Interchange Parkway SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man hit and killed by a train on the Northeast Side while chasing his dog.
Howard Lee Lyons, 59, died from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident, according to the ME’s office.
The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, on the train tracks near the 8200 block of Interchange Parkway and Fratt Road.
Lyons and his dog were both hit by the train. The conductor called authorities and waited at the scene, a preliminary report from SAPD said.
Authorities pronounced the Lyons dead at the scene. Animal Care Services took custody of the injured dog, SAPD said.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:56 Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance ▶ 1:06 Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions ▶ 1:50 Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires ▶ 1:10 KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes ▶ 1:22 Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash ▶ 1:45 Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch ▶ 0:47 Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer ▶ 1:09 Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission ▶ 0:37 Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio ▶ 1:22 Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ ▶ 1:48 KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio ▶ 0:51 Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio San Antonio man searching for hero couple who helped save his life during heart attack ▶ 1:10 San Antonio man searching for hero couple who helped save his life during heart attack US Mints its last penny ▶ 1:17 US Mints its last penny WATCH- Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to answer questions about his alleged relationship with staffer ▶ 2:54 WATCH- Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to answer questions about his alleged relationship with staffer 9 families sue Camp Mystic after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:16 9 families sue Camp Mystic after deadly July 4 floods Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video ▶ 0:48 Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video Veterans in San Antonio find healing, community through free golf program ▶ 1:21 Veterans in San Antonio find healing, community through free golf program State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County ▶ 0:59 State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop ▶ 1:10 Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty ▶ 1:45 Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond ▶ 0:27 Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page ▶ 1:23 San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim Previous photo Next photo