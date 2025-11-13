2 people arrested in connection with vehicle chase on North Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been arrested in connection with a vehicle chase on the North Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase happened after a DPS trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 11 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Highway 281 and Jones Maltsberger Road intersection.

DPS Sergeant Public Information Officer Orlando De Luna Jr. said the driver — identified as 36-year-old Samantha Cruz — fled throughout multiple areas on the North Side.

At one point, Cruz lost control and collided with a guardrail, De Luna said. The passenger in the vehicle — 30-year-old Xavier Joshua Rodriguez — then threw out a gun.

San Antonio police officers later assisted with the chase and were able to recover the gun.

Cruz continued to flee from the trooper until being stopped. Both Cruz and Rodriguez were later taken into custody, the department said.

According to De Luna, Cruz had an active arrest warrant for evading arrest. She was also charged with evading arrest with vehicle and possession of substance, DPS stated.

Rodriguez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful conduct involving a mail receptacle key or lock, DPS said.

