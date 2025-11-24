Skip to main content
Local News

Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting pedestrian on South Side, records show

Jason Manuel Salazar, 21, arrested Sunday after early morning crash in 4900 block of South Flores Street

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Booking photo for Jason Manuel Salazar (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Bexar County court records confirmed the name of a 21-year-old man accused of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a crash on the South Side.

Court records indicated Jason Manuel Salazar was arrested at the scene of the crash around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of South Flores Street after striking a pedestrian crossing the street.

SAPD confirmed the arrest in an email to KSAT on Monday morning.

The pedestrian, pronounced dead at the scene, was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office as 41-year-old Robert Flores.

Salazar had stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, but was later found to be intoxicated and arrested, an SAPD report said on Sunday.

Salazar posted part of his $75,000 bond later Sunday, court records show.

