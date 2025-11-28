Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 in critical condition after northeast Bexar County crash, BCSO says

Crash happened in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies responded to the crash Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Recommended Videos

The other occupants “did not appear to be critically injured,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos