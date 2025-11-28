1 in critical condition after northeast Bexar County crash, BCSO says Crash happened in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Deputies responded to the crash Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road.
The other occupants “did not appear to be critically injured,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
