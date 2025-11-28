1 in critical condition after northeast Bexar County crash, BCSO says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies responded to the crash Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Binz Engleman Road.

The other occupants “did not appear to be critically injured,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

