Person dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Bexar County; 3 others hospitalized

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 211 and Potranco Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in west Bexar County earlier this week that left three others injured.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 211 and Potranco Road.

Recommended Videos

Four people from two vehicles were hospitalized, including some in critical condition. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed one person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“There were no signs of impairment from any of the drivers involved and no signs of criminality,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The person in the third car remained at the scene as a witness, the sheriff’s office said.

Read also: