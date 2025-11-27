4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The “major crash” involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 211 and Potranco Road, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three people in one car were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Another person in the second car was also taken to a hospital, but their condition was unclear.

The person in the third car remained at the scene as a witness, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: