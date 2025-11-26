4 people taken to hospital following head-on crash on South Side; multiple vehicles involved

A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in the 15700 block of Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on the South Side.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 15700 block of Pleasanton Road.

Recommended Videos

Details are limited, but according to the San Antonio Fire Department, three of the people taken to the hospital were transported in critical condition.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.