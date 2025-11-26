4 people taken to hospital following head-on crash on South Side; multiple vehicles involved Crash reported in the 15700 block of Pleasanton Road A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in the 15700 block of Pleasanton Road. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on the South Side.
The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 15700 block of Pleasanton Road.
Details are limited, but according to the San Antonio Fire Department, three of the people taken to the hospital were transported in critical condition.
KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
About the Author Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
