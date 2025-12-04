Man hospitalized in critical condition after altercation at South Side bar, police say

A man was injured at a South Side bar and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to a bar in the 4900 block of South Presa Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man in his mid-30s with multiple wounds from a “cutting instrument.”

The man, who police said may be an employee of the business, is believed to have been in an altercation with another man in his mid-20s.

The man in his mid-20s took off southbound on foot and has not been located, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

