Man hospitalized in critical condition after altercation at South Side bar, police say Officers were dispatched to the bar in the 4900 block of South Presa Street A man was injured at a South Side bar and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after an altercation at a South Side bar, San Antonio police said Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to a bar in the 4900 block of South Presa Street.
Upon arrival, police said they found a man in his mid-30s with multiple wounds from a “cutting instrument.”
The man, who police said may be an employee of the business, is believed to have been in an altercation with another man in his mid-20s.
The man in his mid-20s took off southbound on foot and has not been located, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
