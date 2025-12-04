Skip to main content
Local News

Man hospitalized in critical condition after altercation at South Side bar, police say

Officers were dispatched to the bar in the 4900 block of South Presa Street

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Everett Allen, Photographer

A man was injured at a South Side bar and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after an altercation at a South Side bar, San Antonio police said Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to a bar in the 4900 block of South Presa Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man in his mid-30s with multiple wounds from a “cutting instrument.”

The man, who police said may be an employee of the business, is believed to have been in an altercation with another man in his mid-20s.

The man in his mid-20s took off southbound on foot and has not been located, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

