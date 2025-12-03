Man arrested after punching, biting and scratching officer on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched, bit and scratched a San Antonio Police officer Tuesday night on the South Side.

He was identified as David Perez, 38, and he faces a charge of assault of a peace officer and evading arrest, records show.

According to preliminary information, a SAPD officer responded around 5:58 p.m. to the 5300 block of Roosevelt Avenue for a man allegedly disturbing women outside a business.

Upon arrival, the officer attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Perez, but he allegedly punched her with a closed fist before fleeing.

That’s when the officer chased him down and deployed a Taser to detain the suspect, authorities said.

Then, at some point during the arrest, Perez bit and scratched the officer. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Perez faces a combined bond of $53,000 for his two charges.